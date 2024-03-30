The Trump camp assails Biden for declaring March 31, Easter Sunday, as Transgender Day of Visibility
By JOSH BOAK
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is facing criticism from Donald Trump and religious conservatives for proclaiming March 31 — which corresponds with Easter Sunday this year — as “Transgender Day of Visibility.” The Democratic president issued the proclamation on Friday. It calls on “all Americans to join us in lifting up the lives and voices of transgender people throughout our Nation and to work toward eliminating violence and discrimination based on gender identity.” But the March 31 designation overlaps with Easter, one of Christianity’s holiest celebrations. Trump’s campaign accused the Roman Catholic Biden of being insensitive to religion.