Southbound I-25 closed due to overturned diesel fuel tanker

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- South Metro Fire Rescue and the Douglas County Sheriff responded to the scene of an overturned diesel fuel tanker on I-25 in Douglas County.

Southbound I-25 is closed at Castle Pines Parkway while crews work to clean up the scene. According to a post on South Metro Fire Rescue's X account, one person has been transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Just after 7 a.m., a heavy wrecker and new fuel tanker arrived on-scene to assist in clearing the roadway. Hazmat crews are expected to arrive to drill the damaged tank.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.