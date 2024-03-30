Some of Trump’s allies in Congress already support his 2025 ideas on deportations and Jan. 6 pardons
By LISA MASCARO
AP Congressional Correspondent
WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump is campaigning on promises of mass deportations and of pardons for those convicted in the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, and his ideas are being met with little pushback by a new era of Republicans in Congress. It’s a shift from the first time around when he faced early skepticism and sometimes condemnation. Today, some Republicans are enthusiastic about Trump’s ideas. For example, Sen. JD Vance of Ohio says the U.S. is “going to have to deport some people.” Trump’s words have the potential to move quickly from rhetoric to reality, rather than being dismissed as campaign bluster.