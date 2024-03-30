Skip to Content
Shooting at a Colorado Springs lounge sends to 2 to the hospital with life-threatening injuries

Published 7:54 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs Police are searching for a suspect after shots were fired in a lounge parking lot.

Just after midnight on Saturday, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) was called to the Luxe Daiquiri Lounge, in the 2900 block of Galley Road, on reports of a shooting in the parking lot.

CSPD says two people with gunshots wounds arrived at a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say no suspect has been arrested at this time.

Their investigation into this incident is on-going.

Paige Reynolds

Paige Reynolds

