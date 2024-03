FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Police in Munich say they have stepped up security measures ahead of the Bayern Munich-Borussia Dortmund soccer match on Saturday amid reports of threatening online material, but they say no concrete plans for an attack have been detected.

