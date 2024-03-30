Funeral held for slain New York City police Officer Jonathan Diller

NEW YORK (AP) — A procession of New York Police Department officers, on foot and driving motorcycles, have escorted the remains of their slain colleague, Jonathan Diller, to a Long Island church for his funeral service. The solemn cry of bagpipes and drums hailed Diller’s arrival at Saint Rose of Lima Roman Catholic Church in Massapequa Park, New York, on Saturday. Diller was shot dead Monday during a traffic stop. He was the first New York City police officer killed in the line of duty in two years. The funeral services follow two days of wakes this week that drew thousands of visitors, including former President Donald Trump, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams.

