Biden wins the North Dakota Democratic primary

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — President Joe Biden has won North Dakota’s Democratic presidential primary. The state party on Saturday announced the results of the mostly mail-in primary. The party began circulating ballots in February to voters who asked for them. Biden’s victory was virtually assured, though seven other candidates were on the primary ballot. Biden and Donald Trump have already secured enough delegates for their parties’ nominations, lining up the first presidential rematch election since 1956.

