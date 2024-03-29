VFW in Cañon City is the first to host this commemorative pinning ceremony in Colorado

CAÑON CITY- Colo. (KRDO)-- Friday, several veterans in Cañon City received their commemorative pins for their brave efforts in the Vietnam War. It was all part of the annual recognition plan organized by Humana. However, this was the first year that Colorado participated in the event.

The ceremony started at 11:30 a.m. and veterans who served in Vietnam from 1955 to 1975 were all invited to attend. As many of them walked in they had tears in their eyes and were filled with absolute joy, they mentioned.

KRDO 13 talked with a couple dozen of them, all of whom said this event brought up a lot of memories. When they were asked if those memories were good or bad, they said both. But overall they said they were grateful to be in the presence of other war heroes.

Many of those soldiers also said it's events like these that keep them young and activate their memory.

During the celebration, two brothers were congratulated for serving in Vietnam. Those brothers said this was the first time in a long time that they were treated with so much respect.

"When we first came home we were abused," said Veteran, Roger Edwards.

"Yes I forgot about that part, they were not nice to us at all, " said Veteran, John Poplasty.

This was the first year Humana held a ceremony like this in Colorado but said they hope to make it an annual event.