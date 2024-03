COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Q Bar and Lounge, a new LGBTQIA+ Lounge in Colorado Springs founded by Club Q Shooting Survivors Tara Bush and Michael Anderson, is holding a public preview, according to their Facebook page.

The Q is in the lobby of the Satellite Hotel southeast of downtown Colorado Springs.

In a post, they announced that a public preview of The Q will start at 6 p.m. tonight.