Snow-covered bodies of 2 men from Senegal found in New York woods near Canadian border

MOOERS, N.Y. (AP) — New York state police say two men from Senegal froze to death and were found in the snow of a wooded area close to the Canadian border. The bodies of Abdoulaye Ndoye and Ndongo Sarry were found Monday in the border town of Mooers during a routine patrol. Both men were 25 years old and from Dakar. Authorities did not say why they believed the men were in the woods. Their bodies were found in a rural part of northern New York that has become increasingly popular for people trying to cross illegally into the United States from Canada by foot.

