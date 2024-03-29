Owning Wrexham is hitting Ryan Reynolds in the wallet. Club owes its celebrity owners more than $11M
By STEVE DOUGLAS
AP Sports Writer
Owning a soccer club is hitting Ryan Reynolds in the wallet. Wrexham is the Welsh team bought by Reynolds and fellow Hollywood actor Rob McElhenney in 2021. The club has released its accounts for the latest financial year and reported that the amount owed to celebrities was nearly 9 million pounds ($11.37 million). That was up from 3.7 million pounds ($4.67 million) from the previous year that ended June 2022. The club says turnover rose from $7.5 million to $13.3 million and that future prospects were positive but that its losses increased to $6.4 million from $3.66 million.