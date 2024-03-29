Magnitude 2.8 earthquake shakes southern Illinois; no damage or injuries reported

GERMANTOWN, Ill. (AP) — A magnitude 2.8 earthquake has been reported in southern Illinois, near the Missouri state line. The U.S. Geological Survey reports that the earthquake was detected about 6:55 p.m. Thursday north of Germantown, about 40 miles east of St. Louis. It was at a depth of just over 14 miles. No injuries or damage have been reported. The Illinois Emergency Management Agency and Office of Homeland Security says parts of Illinois are located within the 150-mile-long New Madrid Seismic Zone. Parts of northeast Arkansas, southeast Missouri and western Tennessee also are within the zone.

