Leader of Northern Ireland’s main unionist party steps down as he is charged with sexual offenses

LONDON (AP) — The Democratic Unionist Party says its leader has stepped down after being charged with sexual offenses of a historic nature. The Democratic Unionist Party said Jeffrey Donaldson left his post with immediate effect pending the outcome of the judicial process. Donaldson, who has been a member of Parliament since 1997, was suspended from party membership. His resignation throws the DUP into disarray ahead of U.K. parliamentary elections expected later this year. As the biggest unionist party, the DUP is the voice of Northern Ireland voters who seek to maintain the region’s historic ties to the United Kingdom.

