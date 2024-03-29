Former NYPD officer acquitted of murder in shooting of childhood friend during confrontation

MINEOLA, N.Y. (AP) — A former New York City police officer has been acquitted of murder in the shooting of his childhood friend during a confrontation on Long Island. A jury on Thursday convicted 30-year-old Errick Allen only of menacing in the May 12, 2020, shooting of Christopher Curro. Allen was off duty when he shot Curro, his friend from elementary school. New York state Attorney General Letitia James’ office investigated the shooting because it involved a police officer. Prosecutors said Allen shot Curro execution-style. But Allen’s attorney called the shooting a classic case of self-defense. According to Newsday, Curro’s mother said she was shocked by the verdict.

