Skip to Content
News

Denver Nuggets point guard Jamal Murray out against Timberwolves, missing 4th straight game

MGN
By
today at 6:57 PM
Published 6:26 PM

By ARNIE STAPLETON
AP Sports Writer

DENVER (AP) — The Denver Nuggets are missing Jamal Murray for their showdown against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night in Denver. Murray is missing his fourth straight game as he continues to deal with a sprained left ankle and a swollen right knee. The winner of the game will emerge as the leader in the tight Western Conference playoff race. Both the Timberwolves and Oklahoma City Thunder began the night a half game behind the Nuggets.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content