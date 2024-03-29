Colorado Springs house fire that displaced six ruled accidental

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) released the cause of a house fire on March 24 where two neighboring homes were on fire. The fire was in the Banning Lewis Ranch area.

CSFD says that on March 24, they responded to a structure fire that started at one home and spread to another. There were no injuries to firefighters or civilians in the homes or nearby.

A cat, a dog, several chickens, and six people are displaced as a result of the fire.

CSFD says that the cause of the fire was accidental and due to a heat lamp within a chicken coop igniting combustibles.

CSFD reminds people that if they have a chicken coop it is important to secure the heat lamp and keep it inaccessible to animals to reduce the risk of an animal bumping the lamp out of place and starting a fire.