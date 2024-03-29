A Russian journalist who covered Navalny’s trials is jailed in Moscow on charges of extremism

A Moscow court has ordered a Russian journalist who covered the trials of late Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny and other dissidents to remain in custody pending an investigation and trial on charges of extremism. Antonina Favorskaya, also identified by court officials as Antonina Kravtsova, was arrested earlier in March. On Friday, Moscow’s Basmanny District Court ordered at a hearing behind closed doors that she remain in pre-trial detention at least until May 28. Favorskaya is one of several Russian journalists targeted by authorities as part of the crackdown on dissent in Russia, aimed at opposition figures, journalists, activists and members of the LGBTQ+ community.

By The Associated Press

