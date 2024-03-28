Welsh rugby star Louis Rees-Zammit agrees to NFL deal with Kansas City Chiefs: reports

By CNN staff, CNN

(CNN) — Louis Rees-Zammit, one of rugby’s biggest talents, is set for a chance to play in the National Football League next season after the Welsh international reportedly agreed to contract terms with the Kansas City Chiefs, according to Bleacher Report and ESPN, citing unnamed sources. Bleacher Report was first to report the agreement.

CNN has reached out to the Chiefs, Rees-Zammit’s agent and the NFL for comment.

The 23-year-old winger is a star for Wales and his former club Gloucester but elected to leave the security of rugby for the NFL International Player Pathway (IPP) program and eventually an NFL roster.

He has made 32 appearances for Wales, scoring 14 tries. In 2021, at 20 years and 93 days old, he became the youngest player since 1959 to be selected in the British and Irish Lions squad.

“I fancy a new challenge and what a better challenge than to be in the NFL,” Rees-Zammit told CNN’s Coy Wire earlier this month.

“I’ve been training really hard for seven or eight weeks now, and I think I’m in a good position. I feel smooth, I feel comfortable and I’m ready to show everyone what I can do.”

Rees-Zammit is aiming to play offense and said that it would be a “dream come true” to play wide receiver or running back in the NFL.

Despite never playing American football at any organized level, Rees-Zammit is familiar with the game, having watched the sport from a young age.

“My dad as a teenager in the UK, he always played American football,” Rees-Zammit explained to Wire.

“It was pretty tough for him back then, though, to get over to the States and go to college and try and go through that system.

“I kind of want to continue his legacy and go beyond and inspire a lot of people back home to be able to make this change and, you know, have the confidence to do it as well.”

