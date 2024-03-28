US tuberculosis cases were at their the highest level in a decade in 2023
By MIKE STOBBE
AP Medical Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. saw the most tuberculosis illnesses in a decade in 2023. That’s according to a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that was published Thursday. More than 9,600 cases were reported, which is a 16% increase from 2022. Forty states reported an increase, and rates were up among all age groups. Cases declined sharply at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic but have been rising since. The 2023 count was the highest reported since 2013.