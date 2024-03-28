Springs Rescue Mission holds annual Easter Celebration for the community

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Thursday, the Springs Rescue Mission held its annual Easter Celebration for the community.

The event is open to all and attendees were provided a meal that included glazed ham and all of the fixings. There was also live music and care packages were handed out.

"Sometimes we don't realize the little things that we do take for granted and are just our regular everyday lives if you've been on the street or you've had issues in your life that have put you in a position where you might be at the rescue mission you probably haven't had that experience in a while," CEO of the Springs Rescue Mission Jack Briggs said.

Each year, the celebration is staffed by volunteers and the food comes courtesy of donors and community partners.