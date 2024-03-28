Serial burglar using cutting tools to open ATM’s

By John Iz

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Florida (WPBF) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a burglary suspect who uses a cutting tool to open ATMs inside various businesses.

The burglar has been breaking into businesses from Greenacres to as far north as Palm Beach Gardens for the past year and a half.

The suspect often wears a dark-colored hoodie and may be working with another person, as surveillance video has shown him in possession of a two-way radio.

PBSO urges anyone with information on these suspects to contact Crime Stoppers ** TIPS, 1-800-458-TIPS or remain anonymous by downloading the new app “PBSO” for your Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the “See Something” feature.

