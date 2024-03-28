Outpaced by Biden, Trump hopes to rake in $33 million during Florida fundraiser

Former President Donald Trump is aiming to take in $33 million at a Florida fundraiser next week. He’s hoping to outraise an event President Joe Biden held last week where the Democrat took in $25 million, setting a new single-event fundraising record. Trump is inviting wealthy donors to Palm Beach, Florida, for an April 6 fundraiser hosted by New York hedge fund billionaire John Paulson. The glitzy event offers Trump an opportunity to shift the narrative following months of negative headlines that have focused on his dwindling political cash hauls and his use of tens of millions of dollars in donations to pay legal fees.

By ADRIANA GOMEZ LICON and BRIAN SLODYSKO Associated Press

