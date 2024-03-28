Law enforcement executed search warrants at Atlantic City mayor’s home, attorney says

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — A lawyer for Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small says law enforcement officers have visited the mayor’s home to execute search warrants. But he declined to reveal further information, including whether anyone was taken into custody on Thursday. Lawyer Edwin Jacobs confirmed the search warrants were executed at the mayor’s home. But he did not say what — or who — they were for. It was not immediately clear which law enforcement agency or agencies visited the mayor’s home. The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office and state Attorney General’s offices did not respond to messages seeking comment. The FBI said it could not comment.

