Israeli airstrikes on Syria’s Aleppo result in civilian and military casualties, Syrian state media reports

By Eyad Kourdi, CNN

(CNN) — A series of Israeli airstrikes targeting areas close to the Syrian city of Aleppo city have led to casualties among both civilians and military personnel early on Friday, according to the Syrian state news agency SANA.

According to a military source quoted by SANA, Israeli warplanes initiated an attack around 1:45 a.m., local time from the direction of Athriya, southeast of Aleppo.

Israel has not publicly commented.

This is a developing story.

