Georgia lawmakers approve private water utility bypassing county to serve homes near Hyundai plant

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Georgia lawmakers have agreed to change a state law so that a private utility can provide water service to homes near Hyundai’s upcoming electric vehicle plant without permission from local governments. The state Senate gave final passage to the bill Thursday, the last day of the legislative session. Backers say the measure is needed to accelerate home construction in Bryan County, where Hyundai is building a plant expected to employ 8.,500 workers. The Georgia Municipal Association, the Georgia Association of Water Professionals and conservation groups all opposed the bill, arguing it undermines the authority of local governments to manage limited water resources.

