From junior college to starring for Tennessee, Dalton Knecht took a long road to March Madness

DETROIT (AP) — Dalton Knecht didn’t have a lot of choices to continue his basketball career coming out of Prairie View High School in Henderson, Colorado. He stayed in state, taking his raw talents to Northeastern Junior College. Two years later, he landed a mid-major offer from Northern Colorado. Knecht bet on himself again and it paid off, transferring to Tennessee and earning a spot on The Associated Press All-America team. Knecht is the clear-cut star player for second-seeded Tennessee and will draw a lot of attention from third-seeded Creighton on Friday night in a Sweet 16 matchup.

