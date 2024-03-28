D-backs unload on Rockies with 14 runs in third inning, breaking multiple franchise records

By DAVID BRANDT

AP Baseball Writer

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks got their season started with an offensive flourish, scoring 14 runs in the third inning of their opening-day game against the Colorado Rockies on Thursday night.

It broke the records for most hits, runs and batters in a single inning in franchise history.

It took 34 minutes for the Rockies to get three outs. The D-backs led 16-1 after three innings.

The D-backs sent 18 batters to the plate and had 13 hits, two walks and one sacrifice fly. The Rockies used three pitchers; Kyle Freeland, Anthony Molina and Jalen Beeks.

Maybe most improbably, Arizona didn’t hit a homer during the inning. Ketel Marte, Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Christian Walker, Gabriel Moreno and Geraldo Perdomo all had two hits. Corbin Carroll walked twice.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB