Colorado lawmakers moving forward with two gun violence prevention bills

COLORADO (KRDO) -- Colorado House Lawmakers are now moving forward with two gun violence prevention bills. The first would require firearm dealers to hold a state firearms dealer permit. While the other would help law officials recognize dangerous firearm purchasing patterns.

If passed firearm dealers would soon be required to hold a state permit to sell guns. Without the permit, violators could be charged with a felony facing up to 250,000 dollars in fines. Dealers would have to apply through the Department of Revenue and must hold a federal firearm license before they're eligible for the state permit.

Applicants are ineligible if they’ve been convicted of violating a state or federal law surrounding the possession or sale of firearms. The second bill would require payment card networks like Visa or MasterCard to provide a merchant code for businesses that sell guns and ammunition. That would allow banks and credit card companies to recognize purchasing patterns to report them to law officials.