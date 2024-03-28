Alexander makes opening day squad. Montgomery not on roster, so D-Backs can’t make qualifying offer

PHOENIX (AP) — Blaze Alexander is on the Arizona Diamondbacks’ opening day roster. Left-hander Jordan Montgomery is not. Alexander will make his big-league debut and start at designated hitter on Thursday night when the defending National League champion Diamondbacks host the Colorado Rockies. Alexander was selected in the 11th round of the 2018 draft before methodically working his way through the D-backs minor league system. He was a longshot to make the team in February, but hit .400 with two homers, four doubles, two triples and five stolen bases in a stellar spring performance. Alexander also has defensive versatility, playing third base, shortstop and second base.

