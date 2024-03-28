Alex Murdaugh’s lawyers say FBI agent’s mention of Joran van der Sloot led to failed polygraph test

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Lawyers for Alex Murdaugh say an FBI agent conducting a polygraph test the agency says the convicted killer flunked had asked odd questions, throwing the test’s results off. The lawyers say the agent confided to Murdaugh he had just examined the notorious Dutch killer of an Alabama teen. The name-check of Joran van der Sloot in court papers is just the latest strange twist in the case of Murdaugh, the disbarred lawyer who is serving a life sentence for murder in the deaths of his wife and son. Prosecutors say the failed polygraph means a plea deal should be revoked that would have Murdaugh serve a sentence for theft at the same time as his state prison sentences.

