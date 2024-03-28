An international tragedy: A father of 3 and a budding entrepreneur are among 6 victims of the Baltimore bridge collapse

By Holly Yan, Maria Santana, Melissa Alonso and Allison Gordon, CNN

(CNN) — They worked the overnight shift fixing potholes on a famed bridge that 30,000 Marylanders relied on every day. But their work ended in tragedy Tuesday morning when a 213-million-pound cargo vessel crashed into the bridge, plunging the construction workers into the dangerously cold water below.

After a daylong search, officials called off the rescue mission and said six workers were presumed dead. Two bodies have since been recovered from a pickup truck in the water, Maryland State Police said Wednesday. It was virtually impossible to survive the frigid, 50-foot-deep water after several hours, and it was too dangerous for divers to navigate the dark water amid sharp debris.

Now, the grief has transcended borders.

“We know our people are involved,” Rafael Laveaga, chief of the Mexican Embassy in Washington’s consular section, said. “It was a crew who was repairing parts of the potholes on the bridge, and they’re the ones who are going to build the bridge again – the Latinos.”

As the National Transportation Safety Board shared details about the moments leading up to the collision Wednesday, the agency emphasized its focus on the families of the victims.

“I just want to extend our deepest, deepest condolences. You are in our thoughts and prayers as the days, months, years ahead go forward,” agency Chair Jennifer Homendy said. “Our aim is to prevent this from reoccurring and we are so, so very sorry for all that you are going through.”

Synergy Marine Group, which manages the ship that crashed into the bridge, offered its condolences in a statement Thursday.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to the families of the two people lost following the incident in the Baltimore Harbor on March 26,” the statement said, referring to the two victims whose bodies were recovered.

The six construction workers were immigrants from four different countries – Honduras, El Salvador, Mexico and Guatemala. These are some of their stories:

A father of 2 who juggled multiple jobs

Maynor Yassir Suazo Sandoval, 38, was one of the construction workers who vanished after the bridge collapse, his brother Martin Suazo told CNN.

Family members in Baltimore called Martin Suazo early Tuesday morning to tell him his brother was missing, Suazo said.

Maynor Suazo was originally from Santa Bárbara in Honduras but moved to the US in search of a better life, his brother said. Maynor had lived in the US for the past 18 years. He was married with two children – an 18-year-old son and a 5-year-old daughter, Martin Suazo said.

In addition to working as a construction worker, Sandoval was also an entrepreneur who started a maintenance company, his brother said.

Suazo, who lives in Honduras, said his family is grateful for the support they have received from the FBI, the Honduran Embassy in Washington and the governor of Maryland, who has promised to do all he can to find and recover the bodies.

Suazo said his family was holding on to hope that his brother would be found alive. One of eight siblings, Maynor Suazo was described by his brother Carlos Suazo Sandoval who lives in Baltimore as a kind and joyful person who had “vision.”

“We still have faith until this moment, God grant the miracle, it would be beautiful,” Carlos told CNN en Español’s Maria Santana on Wednesday. “We still have hope, I know that time is our worst enemy,” he said.

The Suazo family’s priority is to have Maynor’s body found, then they can move on to other worries, including the financial burden Maynor’s family may face, and telling their 72-year-old mother back in Honduras the painful news.

The family plans to repatriate the body to Honduras if found, Carlos Suazo said.

“They have found cars, but they have not yet moved any cars because there is a lot of steel framework, and they must be careful because they are human beings,” Carlos Suazo said.

“Even if lifeless, we, the family members, need them to rescue the bodies at least to see them and have them handed over to my family, his entire family, the people who are from Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and in the case of us, who are Hondurans,” he added.

A father of 3 who called Maryland home for 19 years

Miguel Luna was also on the Francis Scott Key Bridge when it collapsed Tuesday, according to a statement from CASA, a non-profit that provides critical services to working-class and immigrant families.

“Sadly, we discovered that one of the construction workers involved was a longtime member of our CASA family, adding an even deeper layer of sorrow to this already grievous situation,” CASA Executive Director Gustavo Torres said in the statement.

“Miguel Luna, from El Salvador, left at 6:30 p.m. Monday evening for work and … has not come home. He is a husband, a father of three, and has called Maryland his home for over 19 years,” the statement said.

“The entire Baltimore region and CASA family is lamenting this tragedy,” Torres said. “Our hearts ache for the families of the victims and all those impacted by this horrific accident.”

CNN has tried to reach Luna’s family members for more information.

CASA said it is working to provide humanitarian support as families grapple with the tragedy and seek answers about missing loved ones.

Ratneswar Roychowdhury, a frequent customer of Luna’s wife’s food truck, said he last saw Luna pumping gas on Saturday. Since Luna was not fluent in English, they would communicate via a translation app.

“It’s very sad. Having known him for almost one and a half years… it’s quite disheartening for everyone,” Roychowdhury told CNN while standing outside of the food truck in Glen Burnie, Maryland.

“I’m really feeling sorry for his family. He has… family over here and takes care of all of them. It’s quite sad for his family to know that he is missing.”

A man following his dream to help his family

Dorlian Castillo Cabrera, from Guatemala, was another worker on the bridge at the time of the collapse.

Pima Castillo, Cabrera’s sister-in-law, said he had been working at Brawner Builders for at least three years and loved his job. He was not married and did not have children, she said.

Marlon Castillo, his cousin, told CNN Cabrera came to the US to follow his dream and help his mother.

“Unfortunately, he was in a place where no one imagined what was going to happen,” Marlon Castillo said.

