29-year-old accused of driving semi-tractor impaired in crash that killed three in Laughlin

By Justine Verastigue

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KVVU) — Nevada State Police said a 29-year-old is accused of driving impaired in a crash that killed three people Saturday.

On March 23 around 2:38 p.m., police said they responded to a crash at State Route 163 eastbound, west of mile marker 12. This is in the Laughlin area. It involved a semi-tractor and two motorcycles. One of the motorcycles had two occupants.

Investigation revealed that the driver of the Freightliner semi traveled westbound on 163 in a westbound travel lane. The driver was identified as Claude Rafiki from Grand Rapids, Michigan.

The motorcyclists were identified as Jeremy George Gebo, 44; Owen Merrell Hart, 22; and Athena Faye Taylor, 21. They are all from St. George, Utah. They traveled eastbound on 163 in the eastbound travel lane.

Police said the driver of the semi crossed an unprotected center median, drove onto the eastbound travel lane and into the path of the motorcycles.

All three motorcyclists were pronounced dead at the scene.

Rafiki was booked into the Clark County Detention Center for suspicion of impaired driving and other related charges.

“The investigation is being conducted by the Nevada Highway Patrol Southern Command Multidisciplinary Investigation & Reconstruction Team,” police said. “This crash marks the Highway Patrol’s 18th fatal crash in Southern Command resulting in 22 fatalities for 2024.”

Police said based on the final investigation and coroner reports, fatal data may change.

