West Virginia Gov. Justice breaks with GOP Legislature to veto bill rolling back school vaccine rule

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Republican Gov. Jim Justice broke with the GOP-majority Legislature to veto a bill that would have loosened one of the country’s strictest school vaccination policies. West Virginia is only one of a handful of states in the U.S. that offers only medical exemptions to vaccine requirements. The bill, vetoed Wednesday, would have allowed some students who don’t attend traditional public institutions or participate in group extracurriculars like sports to be exempt from vaccinations typically required for children starting day care or school. In a letter explaining the veto, Justice said kids are the state’s future and its most important resource.

