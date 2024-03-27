US sanctions online site Gaza Now and its founder for allegedly supporting Hamas

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. has imposed sanctions on an online media site called Gaza Now and its founder Mustafa Ayash, for allegedly supporting Hamas. On Wednesday, U.S. Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control said that after the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas against Israel the online entity began a fundraising effort in support of the militant organization. Gaza Now’s Arabic channel has more than 300,000 followers on social media channel X, formerly known as Twitter, and a large following on the encrypted chat platform Telegram. The sanctions were imposed in collaboration with the U.K.’s Office of Foreign Sanctions Implementation.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.