US Rep. Annie Kuster of New Hampshire won’t seek reelection for a seventh term in November

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster of New Hampshire says she will not seek reelection to Congress for a seventh term in November, leaving the state’s sprawling 2nd District open to a possible GOP successor. Kuster is the longest-serving member in the mostly rural district, which stretches from New Hampshire’s border with Canada to the Massachusetts line. It hasn’t been in Republican hands since 2013. Kuster championed her support of the Inflation Reduction Act, which requires Medicare to negotiate lower prices with drug companies. It included her bill to eliminate out-of-pocket vaccine costs for seniors. Her bill to award the Congressional Gold Medal to members of the top-secret World War II Ghost Army also became law.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.