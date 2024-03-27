Texas Rep. Troy Nehls target of investigation by House ethics committee

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Rep. Troy Nehls is under investigation by the House Ethics Committee. The bipartisan panel made the announcement Tuesday. It did not specify the focus of the investigation, but the Republican from Richmond said it was related to his campaign’s finances. The committee announced it was digging into a matter reported to its members in December and it will announce how it will proceed by May 10. Investigations do not indicate that there have been any proven violations of ethics rules. Nehls said in a statement Tuesday that he would cooperate with the committee and that his campaign has complied with every Federal Election Commission law.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.