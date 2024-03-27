School resource officer, teacher injured during fight between students at Lee’s Summit North

By Nick Sloan

Click here for updates on this story

LEE’S SUMMIT, Missouri (KMBC) — A teacher and school resource officer were injured following a fight Monday afternoon at Lee’s Summit North High School.

Police say two students became involved in a fight at around 12:30 p.m.

The school resource officer suffered a hand injury, and a teacher suffered a head laceration while attempting to break up the fight.

The school was placed on “restricted movement” due to the fight.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.