Robotic police dog shot multiple times, credited with avoiding potential bloodshed

BARNSTABLE, Mass. (AP) — Massachusetts state police say a robotic dog helped avert a tragedy after being deployed at a Barnstable home where police were responding to an armed individual barricaded in a home. The dog named Roscoe was part of the state’s bomb squad and was shot several times and disabled during the situation on March 6. It had been sent into the residence after an unidentified suspect fired on officers. Two other robots often used for bomb disposal were also sent in. State police say that being able to use Roscoe may have prevented an officer from being involved in an exchange of gunfire.

