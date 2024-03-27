Omaha tattoo shop specializes in special black light tattoos in 2004, at time doctors warn against them

By McKenzy Parsons

OMAHA, Nebraska (KETV) — Black light tattoos were becoming increasingly popular, especially with the younger generation in 2004.

Safety concerns over those kinds of tattoos were in the spotlight after the Food and Drug Administration approved the product in 1995. Doctors at the time still spoke out against them, citing other problems like allergic reactions and color changes.

Omaha had one of a little over a dozen tattoo shops that offered the unique tattoos in the United States.

