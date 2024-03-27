No police charges for Taylor Swift’s dad over paparazzi incident in Sydney

SYDNEY (AP) — Taylor Swift’s father will not be charged over a photographer’s claim that Scott Swift assaulted him on the Sydney waterfront hours after the pop star’s Australian tour ended last month. Photographer Ben McDonald had alleged that one of Swift’s security guards forced an umbrella into his face and camera and that Scott Swift then punched him. The incident occurred at the Neutral Bay Wharf, where the father and daughter had just come ashore from a yacht Feb. 27. Police began investigating the incident at the time and announced Wednesday that “no further police action” would be taken. The statement said that “no offences were detected.”

