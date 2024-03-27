Masters Golf Tournament Fast Facts

CNN Editorial Research

(CNN) — Here’s a look at the Masters, one of golf’s four major tournaments, along with the US Open, the British Open and the PGA Championship. It is held annually at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia.

April 11-14, 2024 – The 88th Masters tournament is scheduled to take place.

April 6-9, 2023 – The 87th Masters tournament takes place. Jon Rahm wins, claiming his first green jacket and second career major at Augusta National.

About

Par at Augusta National is 72 and the course is 7,475 yards.

Dr. Alister MacKenzie of Scotland was the architect of the course.

The winner is presented with a green blazer. He can wear the “Green Jacket” home, but must return it to the club the next year.

Records

Jack Nicklaus has won six Masters tournaments (1963, 1965, 1966, 1972, 1975, 1986), more than any other golfer. Tiger Woods has five Masters wins.

Three players have won consecutive Masters titles: Nicklaus (1965, 1966), Nick Faldo (1989, 1990) and Woods (2001, 2002).

Sergio Garcia played in 19 Masters before he won in 2017. The average number of attempts before a first victory is six.

Woods is the youngest player ever to win the Masters. (21 years, 3 months and 14 days old)

Nicklaus is the oldest player ever to win the Masters. (46 years, 2 months and 23 days old)

Timeline

January 1933 – The Augusta National Golf Club formally opens in Augusta, Georgia, after being founded by golfer Bobby Jones and investment banker Clifford Roberts.

March 22, 1934 – The first Augusta National Invitation Golf Tournament is held.

1937 – Members of Augusta National begin wearing green jackets.

1939 – The tournament is officially named The Masters.

1940 – The date of the tournament moves to the first full week of April.

1943-1945 – During World War II, no tournament is held. Play resumes in 1946.

1956 – First Masters television broadcast, only holes 15 through 18 are broadcast.

1972 – The waiting list for Masters tickets is established. The list has since closed. Applications for practice round tickets are now taken a year in advance.

1990 – TV executive Ron Townsend is admitted as the club’s first African-American member.

2003 – The National Council of Women’s Organizations leads a protest against Augusta National’s all male membership.

April 12, 2004 – Arnold Palmer plays in his 50th and final tournament.

August 20, 2012 – Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice and private investment banker Darla Moore become the first women admitted as members of Augusta National Golf Club.

April 6, 2019 – Jennifer Kupcho wins the inaugural Augusta National Women’s Amateur to become the first female to win at the site of the Masters.

March 13, 2020 – Originally scheduled for April 9-12, the 2020 tournament is postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

