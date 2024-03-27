Kevin Durant scores 30 points to lead Suns to another win in Denver, 104-97
By ARNIE STAPLETON
AP Sports Writer
DENVER (AP) — Kevin Durant had 30 points, 13 rebounds and five blocks and the Phoenix Suns won in Denver for the second time this month, beating the defending champion Nuggets 104-97 on Wednesday night. The Suns, with the toughest remaining schedule in the NBA, moved a half-game ahead of Sacramento for the seventh spot in the Western Conference as they try to move up to sixth to avoid a play-in game. Dallas is No. 6, a half-game ahead of Phoenix. The Western Conference-leading Nuggets struggled without starting point guard Jamal Murray, who missed his third straight game with a sprained left ankle. Nikola Jokic had 22 points, nine rebounds and 10 assists as he fought through lower back pain and left hip soreness.