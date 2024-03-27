House Speaker Mike Johnson is committed to advancing Ukraine aid. But it will be a difficult task

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Mike Johnson has sat on a funding package that would send desperately needed ammunition and weaponry to Ukraine for over a month. He is mulling how best to gain a grasp of what is expected to be a difficult lift in the House. The Republican speaker has indicated he will attempt to push for approval of tens of billions in wartime funding for Ukraine, as well as Israel, once the House returns in April. It will be perhaps his most difficult task since he took the speaker’s gavel late last year. Hardline conservatives in the House are adamantly opposed to aid for Ukraine. Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is also threatening to try to oust the speaker.

