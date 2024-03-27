Greek police clash with demonstrators protesting a concert by US military cadets

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Police in Greece have clashed with Communist-backed demonstrators who tried to prevent a concert by U.S. military cadets. The protest occurred in the central Greek city of Larissa ahead of a concert by members of the West Point Glee Club, a musical group of the U.S. Military Academy which is currently on tour in Greece. Videos and photos shared on social media show police firing tear gas to hold back the demonstrators outside a municipal theater, while officers also clashed with a smaller number of protesters as they entered the building. There were no reports of arrests or injuries.

