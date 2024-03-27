Domestic violence center opens in Durham on day Apex woman is allegedly killed by ex-boyfriend

By Josh Chapin

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) — A new domestic-violence resource center opened in Durham on Monday.

On the same day, a woman was shot and killed, allegedly by her ex-boyfriend outside an Apex business while she was at work.

“We see that a lot,” said Monica Daye, executive director and founder of Stand Up Speak Out and a former victim herself. “The victim might have moved on and now they are trying to live their life, this situation comes up.”

Daye showed ABC11 inside the center she has worked long and hard to create off of 15/501. There are spaces for art, meditation and therapy.

“If there is someone in a situation like that, each case is really different; for us, we don’t say one size fits all,” Daye said “We’re looking at how we can best support you, what do you need as a individual, what supports do you have in place?”

Apex Police said 30-year-old Felicia Barbee-Battle was shot and killed by her ex-boyfriend, Tevin Leach.

Investigators said Leach had been to the business before, so co-workers knew exactly who he was.

“We like to call it a home for healing for survivors,” Daye said. “For children who have witnessed trauma and we have created this space in here very intentionally.”

SUSO was founded in 2004.

Since the launching of SUSO, the programs and services have expanded from a small outreach program to a locally recognized 501c3 non-profit organization.

Daye said they are here to help. If you are not in a position to come to the center itself, they can do virtual sessions for therapy or get you started on orders of protection

“As victims of abuse, you tend to keep it quiet, you don’t tell anyone what is happening, you don’t see the support,” she said. “We are creating safety plans for them, figuring out what they need, whether that is a protection order, whether that or transitional housing or moving them from the area.”

