5 things to know for March 27: Bridge collapse, Abortion pill, 2024 race, Newsroom revolt, Medicare

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

(CNN) — The FTC is investigating TikTok over alleged violations of children’s online privacy rules that require companies to notify parents and obtain consent before collecting data from kids under 13. The probe presents another complication for the social media platform, which is already facing an existential threat in the US.

1. Bridge collapse

The US Coast Guard says it is suspending its search efforts for the six individuals still missing after the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore. Two of the six missing people, who are all believed to be construction workers, are from Guatemala. A father of three from El Salvador has been identified as one of the missing workers. Mexican nationals are also among the victims. The collapse came after a cargo ship lost power early Tuesday and crashed into the bridge’s pillar, sending people and vehicles into the frigid Patapsco River. Authorities said rescue efforts will now shift to a recovery operation to find those missing and provide closure to their families.

2. Abortion pill

A majority of Supreme Court justices appeared skeptical Tuesday of the idea of a nationwide ban on the abortion pill. The case concerns mifepristone, one of two drugs used in medication abortion, which is the most common method of the procedure abortion in the US. During oral arguments Tuesday, conservative and liberal justices pressed the abortion pill challengers on why a nationwide ban is needed if the doctors involved could simply exercise their own religious and conscientious objections individually. But some conservatives questioned the argument by the Biden administration that the doctors who oppose the drug can’t sue the FDA. A decision from the high court is expected by July.

3. 2024 race

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. named Silicon Valley attorney and entrepreneur Nicole Shanahan as his vice presidential pick at a campaign rally Tuesday. The 38-year-old first-time candidate enters the race largely unknown to the public outside of tech circles but was an early supporter of Kennedy’s presidential bid, backing him last year while he was still running in the Democratic primary. The deep-pocketed investor could also provide a financial boost to backstop Kennedy’s expensive campaign and his attempt to get on the presidential ballot in all 50 states. Notably, analysts say Kennedy’s 2024 bid will likely draw more votes from President Joe Biden than former President Donald Trump and may swing the presidency in Trump’s favor.

4. Newsroom revolt

NBC News on Tuesday ousted former Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel, just days after the network’s anchors launched an unprecedented on-air rebellion over her hiring. McDaniel was brought on to the NBC News team as a paid political analyst last week, sparking backlash from journalists and anchors at both NBC and its cable news sibling MSNBC over her role in subverting the 2020 election and attacks on the press. Rachel Maddow — MSNBC’s biggest star — devoted more than a half-hour of her prime-time program on Monday to the controversy, saying the decision to hire McDaniel was “inexplicable.” McDaniel, who recently stepped down from the RNC under pressure from Donald Trump, was involved in various attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

5. Medicare

Medicare spending on Ozempic and similar diabetes drugs topped more than $5.7 billion in 2022, up from $57 million in 2018, according to a new KFF study. The pricey medications, which include Mounjaro and Rybelsus, have become popular for the treatment of diabetes and for weight loss. But Medicare is not allowed by law to cover drugs for weight loss. Health experts say the drugs’ popularity and prices could end up raising costs for both the federal government and Medicare enrollees broadly. “These drugs offer substantial potential health benefits, but the combination of intense demand, new uses, and high prices for these treatments is likely to place tremendous pressure on Medicare spending,” KFF wrote in its analysis.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

One ticket has won a $1.13 billion Mega Millions jackpot

A single ticket sold in New Jersey won the 5th largest prize in the game’s history. Now, another multimillion-dollar prize is up for grabs today.

Arnold Schwarzenegger is ‘doing great’ after getting pacemaker fitted

The Hollywood actor and former California governor said he became “a bit more of a machine” after his latest pacemaker surgery. Hasta la vista, baby.

Apple announces date for annual developers conference

The highly anticipated conference, set to kick off on June 10, will showcase some of Apple’s latest advancements in artificial intelligence.

Krispy Kreme doughnuts are coming to McDonald’s

The two fast-food behemoths are collaborating to offer their customers a doughnut-coffee pairing.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ lawyer criticizes searches of musician’s homes

An attorney for Sean “Diddy” Combs, who is the target of a federal investigation, has spoken out about the searches that took place at the musician’s homes on Monday.

IN MEMORIAM

Richard Serra, the American artist whose monumental abstract sculptures transformed museums, public parks and even entire landscapes, died from pneumonia on Tuesday. He was 85. Working primarily with steel, Serra was known for large sculptures designed not only to be observed but to be explored, experienced and felt.

TODAY’S NUMBER

$63 million

That’s roughly how much Dave Calhoun, the CEO of Boeing, made in total compensation over the past three years amid the company’s ongoing safety problems. Calhoun announced Monday that he plans to step down later this year after spending four years at the helm.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“I’m only 40 years old, times two, plus one.”

— President Joe Biden, joking about his age on Tuesday as his administration seeks to defuse concerns about his mental sharpness. Biden’s approval rating — hovering around 40% — is in perilous territory for a president seeking a second term, with many Americans citing his age, 81, as a key sticking point.

TODAY’S WEATHER

AND FINALLY …

Volcano erupts under the northern lights in Iceland

﻿Videographers captured two natural marvels in Grindavik, Iceland. Watch the stunning video here.

