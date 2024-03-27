4 dead, 7 injured in stabbing rampage in Rockford, Illinois, residential area, authorities say

By Amy Simonson, CNN

(CNN) — Four people were found dead and seven others were injured in stabbing rampage across multiple areas in Rockford, Illinois, on Wednesday afternoon, police say, and a suspect is in custody.

A 15-year-old girl, a 63-year-old woman, a 49-year-old man, and a 22-year-old man were killed in the incident and five others who were injured were transported to local hospitals with “serious injuries,” the Rockford Police Department said in a news release Wednesday evening.

Five people were injured in the city of Rockford and two people were injured in the jurisdiction of Winnebago County, Rockford police spokesperson Michelle Marcomb told CNN.

“We have multiple scenes at this point, and we are still working on notifying families,” said Carla Redd, the police chief of Rockford, at a Wednesday news conference. She said federal, city and county officials are responding to the scenes. Rockford is roughly 90 miles west of Chicago.

Redd said her department’s dispatch center received a call for medical help at 1:14 p.m., which was followed by additional calls for police to respond.

Police then responded to multiple addresses in the area of Holmes Street, Winnetka Drive, and Cleveland Avenue, the news release said. The suspect, a 22-year-old man, was taken into custody by 1:35 p.m., according to police.

Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana said county officials received a report of a home invasion at an address on “Florence and Eggleston” after 1:00 p.m. He said a young lady ran from the suspect.

“She young lady ran from him. She got some stab wounds in her hands and in her face,” he said. “She is currently at a hospital, and she is intubated. She is in serious condition.”

Caruana said a Good Samaritan who stopped to help the woman also suffered stab wounds. “He’s fine. He is being checked out,” the sheriff said.

“We don’t have a clear motive in regard to what caused this individual to commit such heinous crimes,” Redd told reporters, adding police don’t believe there are any other suspects at large.

Police said not all of the victims were stabbed, nor did they have any gunshot wounds, but did not indicate how the other victims died or were injured. One of the deceased victims was a mailman, according to the sheriff.

“This is a very active and multi-level, multi-agency investigation and has an extensive amount of moving parts,” the Wednesday evening news release said. “As with any investigation, further details and charges may come at a later date.”

Police urged residents to look at their cameras and doorbells for any video footage related to the incidents, and to submit any tips to police or anonymously through the Rockford Area Crime Stoppers.

Speaking at the news conference, Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara said he was “totally shaken by this act of violence and the impact that it’s having now on multiple families’ lives.”

There will be counselors on-site at Flinn Middle School on Thursday and Friday to help those individuals and families that have been impacted, he said.

“It’s hard to grasp how this could happen and how emotional and raw the community is tonight,” the mayor said in a Facebook post. “As a dad, a son, a husband, the Mayor and a Rockford supporter, my heart is breaking for those who have lost their lives, their families and our community.”

