Trial date set in August for ex-elected official accused of killing Las Vegas journalist
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Nevada judge tentatively set an August trial date for a former Las Vegas-area elected official accused of killing an investigative journalist. But the judge on Tuesday acknowledged that still more time might be needed to finish searching slain Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German’s computers for possible evidence in the case. Robert Telles has pleaded not guilty to the murder charge against him. Telles is a Democrat who was Clark County administrator of estates. He has remained jailed since his arrest following German’s death in September 2022, and he says with his lawyer that he wants his trial to start as soon as possible.