The City of Colorado Springs needs seasonal workers for Therapeutic Recreation Program

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -A Colorado Springs program is preparing to relaunch its summer recreation program.

This program is unique to Southern Colorado as it's the only program that helps those with disabilities by getting them out and active during the spring and summer months.

The goal is to help those who are part of the program expand their quality of life. The program helps people expand their motor skills and education.

They paddle board, hike, whitewater raft, and more together throughout the summer months. Currently, the program is looking to hire anywhere from 15 to 20 seasonal workers to help keep up with the demand.

"So we're right now in our winter-spring season, we're ready to move into summer, which is when we're outside five, six, seven days a week. And we have our youth and teen summer day camps. We have our adaptive water skiing program that's at prospect lake, as well as adaptive kayaking and paddle boarding. We'll go whitewater rafting down in Canyon City," said Sarah Bryan, Program Administrator.

The program also partners with Academy School District 20 which allows students to get real-life experience while teaching others how to learn new skills.

If you want to help or know someone who could benefit from this program you can visit their official website for those details.