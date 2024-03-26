Skip to Content
News

The City of Colorado Springs needs seasonal workers for Therapeutic Recreation Program

KRDO
By
New
today at 11:12 AM
Published 11:21 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -A Colorado Springs program is preparing to relaunch its summer recreation program.

This program is unique to Southern Colorado as it's the only program that helps those with disabilities by getting them out and active during the spring and summer months. 

The goal is to help those who are part of the program expand their quality of life. The program helps people expand their motor skills and education.

They paddle board, hike, whitewater raft, and more together throughout the summer months. Currently, the program is looking to hire anywhere from 15 to 20 seasonal workers to help keep up with the demand. 

"So we're right now in our winter-spring season, we're ready to move into summer, which is when we're outside five, six, seven days a week. And we have our youth and teen summer day camps. We have our adaptive water skiing program that's at prospect lake, as well as adaptive kayaking and paddle boarding. We'll go whitewater rafting down in Canyon City," said Sarah Bryan, Program Administrator.

The program also partners with Academy School District 20 which allows students to get real-life experience while teaching others how to learn new skills.

If you want to help or know someone who could benefit from this program you can visit their official website for those details.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrea Herrera

Andrea is an MMJ and Anchor for Telemundo Surco and KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content