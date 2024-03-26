Pueblo PD seeking information on fatal hit-and-run on east side of town

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is seeking information on a fatal hit-and-run on the east side of town.

According to the PPD, officers responded to the 1000 Block of N. Troy Ave. on March 16, about a person lying in the road. When the officers arrived, they determined the man was walking across the street when he was struck by an unknown vehicle. He was declared dead at the scene.

The PPD said neither the vehicle nor the driver have been identified or located.

If you know anything about this incident, you are asked to contact the PPD at (719) 553-2423 or Pueblo Crimestoppers at (719) 542-STOP (719-542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.